Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $767,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,594,412,000 after buying an additional 400,841 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,232,221,000 after purchasing an additional 210,839 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,988,000 after purchasing an additional 104,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $198.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $199.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.31. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.