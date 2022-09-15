Golden State Wealth Management LLC Has $985,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,806 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 120,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 582.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 79,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 67,828 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 127.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 99,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 55,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $272.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

