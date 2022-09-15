Golden State Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 128.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,052,000. Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

GLD stock opened at $157.93 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.32 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.13 and its 200 day moving average is $171.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

