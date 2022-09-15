Golden State Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 7,151 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 50,165 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,666,000 after acquiring an additional 31,608 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 14,155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 17,516 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock opened at $127.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $143.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.11. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

