Golden State Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,211,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,494,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,974 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,815,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,322,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,184,424,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $97.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.28. The firm has a market cap of $407.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

