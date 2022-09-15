Golden State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 415 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAT opened at $184.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.67 and a 200 day moving average of $201.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.38.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

