Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AXON. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $366,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,343 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,156,559,000 after purchasing an additional 426,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,856,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 263.6% in the first quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 286,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,446,000 after purchasing an additional 207,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $120.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 0.64. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.