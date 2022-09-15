Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 81.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Lear to $196.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Lear to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $137.86 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $118.38 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 163.83%.

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,656 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

