Golden State Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.21 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78.

