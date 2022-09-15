Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,478 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 10.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.9% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.2% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Waste Management by 9.1% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 792 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Waste Management Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $171.73 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.02. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.