Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 215 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 6,466.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.06.

BA stock opened at $149.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.01. The stock has a market cap of $88.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.35. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

