Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 495 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,186 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $371.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $400.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $410.76.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $488.15.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

