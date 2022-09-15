Golden State Wealth Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $135.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.16.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.