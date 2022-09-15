Golden State Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. MCIA Inc raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $210.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.76 and its 200-day moving average is $237.88. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.63, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

