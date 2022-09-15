Golden State Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,106 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,511,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,349,000 after buying an additional 858,662 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,397,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,786,000 after acquiring an additional 32,768 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,384,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,260,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 652,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,942,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 623,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,217,000 after acquiring an additional 325,707 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $37.19 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.19.

