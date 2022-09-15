Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.79

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.79 ($0.09) and traded as low as GBX 7.75 ($0.09). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.09), with a volume of 270,243 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.64, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7.79. The company has a market capitalization of £38.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00.

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. It holds 100% interest in the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

