Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,050 ($12.69) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Grafton Group Trading Up 1.5 %

LON:GFTU opened at GBX 741.80 ($8.96) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.56. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 685 ($8.28) and a one year high of GBX 1,410 ($17.04). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 772.65 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 879.90.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.