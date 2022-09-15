Granite Oil (OTCMKTS:GXOCF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.69

Granite Oil Corp (OTCMKTS:GXOCF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and traded as high as $0.71. Granite Oil shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 49,600 shares traded.
Granite Oil Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.69.
About Granite Oil
Granite Oil Corp. engages in the exploration for, exploitation, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. The company holds a 98% working interest in the Alberta Bakken properties covering 56,409 net undeveloped acres and 72,652 net developed acres with 68.0 net oil wells and 83.0 net gas wells located in southern Alberta.
