Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.61

Grasim Industries Limited (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.61 and last traded at $19.61, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.61.
Grasim Industries Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of -0.17.
Grasim Industries (OTCMKTS:GRSXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Grasim Industries had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter.
Grasim Industries Company Profile
Grasim Industries Limited operates in fibre, yarn, pulp, chemicals, textile, fertilizers, and insulators businesses in India and internationally. The company operates through Viscose, Chemicals, Cement, Financial Services, and Others segments. It provides viscose staple fiber, a man-made biodegradable fiber for use in apparels, home textiles, dress materials, knitted wear products, and non-woven applications; wood pulp products; viscose filament yarn, a natural fibre for manufacturing fabrics; and textile products, such as linen and wool.
