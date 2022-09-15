Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lessened its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 203,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 44,084 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Grifols were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Grifols by 1,948.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 240,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 228,963 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Grifols by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 172,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 94,983 shares during the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD raised its position in Grifols by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 197,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 147,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flat Footed LLC purchased a new position in Grifols during the 4th quarter worth $12,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Grifols from €11.50 ($11.73) to €10.30 ($10.51) in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Grifols from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grifols in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Grifols from €20.15 ($20.56) to €20.30 ($20.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grifols has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS opened at $8.24 on Thursday. Grifols, S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $15.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Grifols, SA engages in the procurement, manufacture, preparation, and sale of therapeutic products, primarily hemoderivatives. The company operates through Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others divisions. The Bioscience division researches, develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived medicines and other innovative solutions to treat patients with chronic, rare, prevalent, and life-threatening diseases.

