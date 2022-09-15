Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.08

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.08 and traded as low as $9.66. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 1,611 shares changing hands.

Gyrodyne Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08.

Institutional Trading of Gyrodyne

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gyrodyne stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Gyrodyne were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

