H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.57

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.57 and traded as low as $1.45. H2O Innovation shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 2,425 shares.

H2O Innovation Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.21 million, a P/E ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.82.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

