Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital cut shares of Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have C$4.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$7.50.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Haivision Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday.
Haivision Systems Trading Down 17.0 %
TSE:HAI opened at C$4.44 on Wednesday. Haivision Systems has a one year low of C$4.02 and a one year high of C$9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of C$128.00 million and a P/E ratio of 49.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.61.
About Haivision Systems
Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions worldwide. It offers Makito Series, a range of products designs to encode and decode 4K/UHD HEVC and H.264 video formats, and low latency end-to-end streaming over IP suitable for live and interactive video applications; KB Series, a software encoder and transcoder that delivers high-quality video streaming for resolutions up to 4K/UHD; Kraken, a software-based high-low latency tactical live video encoder and transcoder for video streams to traverse different networks and feed enterprise distribution networks; Haivision Media Platform, a software platform provides low latency and live video distribution; Haivision/CineMassive CineNet, a software platform for situational awareness and real-time decision making in mission-critical command and control environments; Haivision Element Management System, a cloud software-based solution which enables the streamlined management and monitoring of geographically distributed edge devices within a single web-based graphical user interface; Haivision SRT Gateway, a hybrid software-based solution for secure routing of live video streams across different types of IP networks; Haivision Hub, a cloud-based service for live and low latency media routing across the Microsoft Azure network; Haivision Connect, a cloud software as a service platform for delivering live and on-demand content to video portals and web sites; Haivision Connect DVR, a cloud-based service that connects multi-site ministries; and SRT Streaming Protocol that optimizes streaming performance across unpredictable networks.
