Head to Head Analysis: OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) versus Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) and Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Lucid Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OrthoPediatrics -10.88% -7.49% -5.37% Lucid Diagnostics N/A -156.28% -104.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OrthoPediatrics and Lucid Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OrthoPediatrics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lucid Diagnostics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

OrthoPediatrics currently has a consensus target price of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 23.03%. Lucid Diagnostics has a consensus target price of $10.54, indicating a potential upside of 409.26%. Given Lucid Diagnostics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lucid Diagnostics is more favorable than OrthoPediatrics.

6.5% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of OrthoPediatrics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Lucid Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OrthoPediatrics and Lucid Diagnostics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OrthoPediatrics $98.05 million 11.05 -$16.26 million ($0.60) -84.67 Lucid Diagnostics $500,000.00 157.04 -$28.08 million ($1.57) -1.32

OrthoPediatrics has higher revenue and earnings than Lucid Diagnostics. OrthoPediatrics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucid Diagnostics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products. Its products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail, PediLoc tibia, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, Spica Tables, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, Pediguard, Pediatric Nailing Platform, Femur system, Orthex, QuickPack, and ApiFix Mid-C system. The company serves pediatric orthopedic market, as well as pediatric orthopedic surgeons and caregivers. OrthoPediatrics Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, which is also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux, or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma. Its lead products include EsoGuard, a laboratory developed esophageal DNA test; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a subsidiary of PAVmed Inc.

