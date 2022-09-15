Head to Head Comparison: ECMOHO (MOHO) and Its Competitors

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO – Get Rating) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ECMOHO to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ECMOHO and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get ECMOHO alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECMOHO 0 0 0 0 N/A ECMOHO Competitors 167 1021 3303 46 2.71

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 55.91%. Given ECMOHO’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ECMOHO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

1.7% of ECMOHO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ECMOHO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECMOHO -42.57% -76.43% -40.85% ECMOHO Competitors -12.32% 318.47% -7.66%

Volatility and Risk

ECMOHO has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECMOHO’s rivals have a beta of 0.78, suggesting that their average share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ECMOHO and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ECMOHO $130.75 million -$55.65 million -0.10 ECMOHO Competitors $15.37 billion $804.73 million -6.26

ECMOHO’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ECMOHO. ECMOHO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ECMOHO rivals beat ECMOHO on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About ECMOHO

(Get Rating)

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It sells its products through flagship stores of its brand partners, self-operated branded stores on third-party e-commerce platforms; and other small and medium-sized online and offline retailers. The company is also involved in the provision of bonded area warehousing; online store operating services; and promotion and marketing services to its brand partners and other brand customers. It serves consumers and retailers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for ECMOHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECMOHO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.