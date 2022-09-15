Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.23

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 10478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Health Catalyst Trading Up 4.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $611.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Duncan Gallagher bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at $336,730.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 667.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Featured Articles

