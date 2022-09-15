HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on HEI. StockNews.com cut shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Trading Up 1.6 %

HEICO stock opened at $154.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. HEICO has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $165.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.84.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,056,000 after purchasing an additional 456,514 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,460,000 after purchasing an additional 199,232 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HEICO by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in HEICO by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 382,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,704,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in HEICO by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 306,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,134,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.