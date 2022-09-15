Hilton Food Group’s (HFG) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HFG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,380 ($16.67) price target on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

Hilton Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of HFG opened at GBX 675 ($8.16) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,013.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,087.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.02. The company has a market capitalization of £604.13 million and a PE ratio of 1,500.00. Hilton Food Group has a 52-week low of GBX 675 ($8.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,257.05 ($15.19).

About Hilton Food Group

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.