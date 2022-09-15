HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Trading Down 9.2%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 9.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$5.94 and last traded at C$6.03. Approximately 104,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 429,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.64.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$490.20 million and a PE ratio of 5.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.04.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

