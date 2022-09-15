HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.52

Shares of HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.52 and traded as low as $22.47. HMN Financial shares last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 3,416 shares traded.

HMN Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $101.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.52.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Choreo LLC increased its position in HMN Financial by 55.4% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 71,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in HMN Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HMN Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in HMN Financial by 88.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

