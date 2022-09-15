HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.52

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.52 and traded as low as $22.47. HMN Financial shares last traded at $22.52, with a volume of 3,416 shares.

HMN Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $101.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.52.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter.

HMN Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HMN Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. HMN Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMNF. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of HMN Financial by 88.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of HMN Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. State Street Corp grew its position in HMN Financial by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 71,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 25,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial Company Profile

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

