Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Price Target Cut to GBX 620 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 780 ($9.42) to GBX 620 ($7.49) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HWDN. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Howden Joinery Group from GBX 730 ($8.82) to GBX 660 ($7.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howden Joinery Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 867.20 ($10.48).

Howden Joinery Group Price Performance

Howden Joinery Group stock opened at GBX 584.60 ($7.06) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 623.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 682.15. The stock has a market cap of £3.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,043.93. Howden Joinery Group has a 12-month low of GBX 537.20 ($6.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 985.80 ($11.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Paul Hayes bought 8,000 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.21) per share, for a total transaction of £47,760 ($57,709.04). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,072 shares of company stock worth $4,821,086.

(Get Rating)

Howden Joinery Group Plc, a trade kitchen supplier, provides various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, France, and Belgium. It offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, door fittings, stairs and parts, floors, skirting boards, mouldings, doors, and architrave products; and appliances, such as cooking, refrigerator, dishwasher, and laundry products, as well as coffee machines.

Further Reading

