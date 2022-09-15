Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.74

Hummingbird Resources PLC (LON:HUM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 11.74 ($0.14) and traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.09). Hummingbird Resources shares last traded at GBX 7.65 ($0.09), with a volume of 324,934 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Hummingbird Resources from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 9 ($0.11) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 11.74. The company has a market cap of £30.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

