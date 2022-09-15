Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading Down 8%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) dropped 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.70 and last traded at C$2.86. Approximately 757,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,793,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from C$24.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$530.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining ( TSE:HUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$43.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$52.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

