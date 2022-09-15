HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $229.43

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 229.43 ($2.77) and traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.56). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 223 ($2.69), with a volume of 121,234 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.66) price target on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of -11.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 219.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 229.43.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.