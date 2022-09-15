HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $229.43

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2022

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCMGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 229.43 ($2.77) and traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.56). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 223 ($2.69), with a volume of 121,234 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCM shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.66) price objective on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

HUTCHMED Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 219.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 229.43. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.