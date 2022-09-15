HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $229.43

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 229.43 ($2.77) and traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.56). HUTCHMED shares last traded at GBX 223 ($2.69), with a volume of 121,234 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCM shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price objective on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.66) price objective on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 219.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 229.43. The company has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

