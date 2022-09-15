Ibstock (LON:IBST) PT Lowered to GBX 180

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.79% from the company’s current price.

Ibstock Trading Up 0.1 %

IBST opened at GBX 195.20 ($2.36) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £782.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,301.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 149.63 ($1.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 223.40 ($2.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 190.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 181.71.

Ibstock Company Profile

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

