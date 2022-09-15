Ibstock (LON:IBST) PT Lowered to GBX 180

Ibstock (LON:IBST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 210 ($2.54) to GBX 180 ($2.17) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.79% from the company’s current price.
Ibstock Trading Up 0.1 %
IBST opened at GBX 195.20 ($2.36) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £782.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,301.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35. Ibstock has a 12 month low of GBX 149.63 ($1.81) and a 12 month high of GBX 223.40 ($2.70). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 190.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 181.71.
Ibstock Company Profile
