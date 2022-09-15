IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA reduced its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 87.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,428 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in IDEX were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in IDEX by 1,072.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in IDEX by 120.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

IDEX Price Performance

IDEX stock opened at $208.04 on Thursday. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $172.18 and a one year high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.18. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.