IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stake Lowered by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lowered its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth $71,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on IDXX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.0 %

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $350.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $375.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $416.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $689.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

