Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $83.15

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.15 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 67.40 ($0.81). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 69 ($0.83), with a volume of 123,187 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Ilika in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Ilika alerts:

Ilika Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £108.82 million and a P/E ratio of -19.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 67.39 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

About Ilika

Ilika plc engages in the design, development, and production of solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, rest of Europe, and North America. It offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, electric vehicles, smart cities, consumer electronics, and medical sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ilika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ilika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.