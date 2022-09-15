Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $445.88

Impax Environmental Markets plc (LON:IEM – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 445.88 ($5.39) and traded as low as GBX 429.50 ($5.19). Impax Environmental Markets shares last traded at GBX 429.50 ($5.19), with a volume of 353,369 shares.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 505.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 445.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 434.22.

Impax Environmental Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Impax Environmental Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.29%.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

Impax Environmental Markets plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impax Asset Management (AIFM) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies which provide, utilize, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly of those in the alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management sectors.

