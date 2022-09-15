Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Upgraded at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$7.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.65 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE:INO.UN opened at C$4.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$148.13 million and a PE ratio of 24.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.61. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$4.32 and a 52 week high of C$10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.47.

Insider Activity

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

In related news, Director Marc Manasterski bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.50 per share, with a total value of C$54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,000.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

