Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.78

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and traded as low as $10.62. Inpex shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 75,167 shares.

Inpex Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 19.50%.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Further Reading

