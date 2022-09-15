Inspirit Energy (LON:INSP) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc (LON:INSP – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.06 ($0.00). Inspirit Energy shares last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,532,099,376 shares.

Inspirit Energy Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Inspirit Energy Company Profile

Inspirit Energy Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops a micro combined heat and power boilers for the commercial and residential markets in the United Kingdom. The company's appliance produces hot water for domestic hot water or central heating, as well as simultaneous electrical output.

