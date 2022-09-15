Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Purchased by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Insulet were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Insulet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after acquiring an additional 579,764 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,203,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,652,668,000 after acquiring an additional 58,932 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,696,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,016,000 after acquiring an additional 474,545 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $450,418,000 after acquiring an additional 368,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insulet by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 802,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $213,760,000 after acquiring an additional 303,355 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD opened at $263.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.20 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $253.74 and its 200-day moving average is $240.73. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $181.00 and a fifty-two week high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.23.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

