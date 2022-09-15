Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stake Reduced by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,311,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,327,396 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.06% of Insulet worth $1,148,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 310.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Insulet by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insulet Stock Up 4.3 %

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Insulet from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Insulet to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.23.

Shares of PODD stock opened at $263.60 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $324.81. The firm has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 527.20 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.74 and a 200-day moving average of $240.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Further Reading

