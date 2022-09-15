Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,273 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 75,030 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 49,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 137,132 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after acquiring an additional 12,340 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 27,771 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,659 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Price Performance

INTC stock opened at $29.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.27.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

