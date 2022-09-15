International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Sell

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.25 ($1.28) to €1.30 ($1.33) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 140 ($1.69) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.12.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

ICAGY opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $5.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.08. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.93.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group ( OTCMKTS:ICAGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 245.79%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. On average, analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.