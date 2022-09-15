Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,480,376 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 47,352,568 shares.The stock last traded at $301.42 and had previously closed at $310.74.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $307.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.85.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.527 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,492,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,591,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 927.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 71,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after acquiring an additional 64,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,761,000. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

