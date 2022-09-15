Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.53

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.53 and last traded at $26.55, with a volume of 2891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.22.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 45.4% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 72,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.